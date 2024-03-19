Intermittent fasting is safe, beneficial for Type 2 diabetes

Researchers at the University of Illinois, Chicago have shown that intermittent fasting, sometimes referred to as time-restricted eating, might help persons with Type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels and lose weight. Their findings were published in JAMA Network Open.

Participants who ate only during an eight-hour window between noon and 8:00pm each day actually lost more weight over six months than participants who were instructed to reduce their calorie intake by 25 per cent.

Both groups had similar reductions in long-term blood sugar levels, as measured by a test of hemoglobin A1C, which shows blood sugar levels over the past three months.