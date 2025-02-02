Study
53 new cancer cases in every 100,000 people
A population-based cancer registry has revealed that 53 new cancer cases are being detected in every 100,000 people annually in a particular region in Bangladesh. Laryngeal cancer is the most common among men, while breast cancer is the most prevalent among women. And, the disease accounts for 12 per cent of total deaths in the area.
Teachers and researchers of the department of public health and informatics at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) conducted the registration campaign. While disclosing the outcomes at an event at BSMMU on Saturday, the researchers underscored the need for a large-scale registration as it would help cancer prevention as well as treatment.
According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates in its 2022 report, around 167,256 people in Bangladesh develop cancer annually, which indicates 100 patients in every 100,000 people.
In the keynote presentation, BSMMU associate professor Khalequzzaman said the study covered 201,668 individuals from 46,631 families in Hossainpur upazila of Kishoreganj and identified a total of 214 cancer patients in any form. It indicates an incidence rate of 106 cancer cases per 100,000 people.
As there was no population-based cancer data, the authorities would estimate the cases out of the experts’ assumption. The same applies to the WHO data. Population-based cancer registration is the most accurate method to learn about the ground scenario.
Speaking at the event, professor Atiqul Haque, chairman of the department of public health and informatics, underscored the need for such registration in assessing cancer prevalence. While neighbouring countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, and even Afghanistan have established such registries, Bangladesh lacked one until BSMMU initiated the study.
Under the initiative, the researchers conducted cancer registration in Hossainpur in July 2023. A follow-up registration was conducted on 13,411 families between 1 July, 2024, and 14 January, 2025.
According to the study, 38 different types of cancer were identified among Hossainpur residents. About 93 per cent of cancer patients are between 18 and 75 years old, while a small number of cases were found among children. Notably, more than 7 per cent of cancer patients do not seek any form of treatment.
The most common cancers among men are laryngeal (13 per cent), stomach (10.4 per cent), lung (8.7 per cent), lip and oral cavity (7 per cent), and esophageal cancer (6.1). In women, the most prevalent cancers are breast (36.4 per cent), cervical (11.1 per cent), lip and oral cavity (10.1 per cent), thyroid (7.1 per cent), and ovarian cancer (5.1 per cent).
While presenting the research outcomes, Khalequzzaman also noted that 17 per cent of cancer patients have high blood pressure, while 11 per cent have diabetes, 6 per cent have heart disease, and 3 per cent suffer from kidney disease. Two per cent of the patients have a history of stroke and 76 per cent of male cancer patients have a history of smoking.
The presentation was followed by an open discussion session. The participants highlighted the need for a large-scale cancer registration to assess the nationwide scenario as at least 500,000 people should be covered to get an overall scenario. Also, they called for an uninterrupted funding for the BSMMU project.