53 new cancer cases in every 100,000 people

A population-based cancer registry has revealed that 53 new cancer cases are being detected in every 100,000 people annually in a particular region in Bangladesh. Laryngeal cancer is the most common among men, while breast cancer is the most prevalent among women. And, the disease accounts for 12 per cent of total deaths in the area.

Teachers and researchers of the department of public health and informatics at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) conducted the registration campaign. While disclosing the outcomes at an event at BSMMU on Saturday, the researchers underscored the need for a large-scale registration as it would help cancer prevention as well as treatment.