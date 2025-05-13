Women's representation in journalism must be increased

Media is undergoing continuous change and media outlets are shifting towards digital transformation. It is crucial at this juncture to increase representation of women journalists. Media organisations should appoint women in greater numbers to ensure they can contribute tangibly to journalism.

These issues were discussed during a courtesy visit on Monday by three visiting female journalists from Nepal to the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. The Nepali journalists inquired about the current state and challenges of Bangladesh’s media landscape.

They expressed their admiration about Prothom Alo's commitment to objective reporting, its trust among readers, international awards, and its social initiatives through Prothom Alo Trust and Bondhushava, as well as its support for underprivileged talented students, its OTT platform Chorki, and various supplements.