Mass filing of lawsuits against journalists contrary to independent journalism: Mahfuz Anam

Editors’ Council President and The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam on Sunday expressed his worries over lodging lawsuits against 266 newspersons in the country on charges of their involvement in murder or incidents of violence.

Such mass attacks against journalists are contrary to independent journalism and a matter of fear, he stated.

Mahfuz Anam was speaking at a discussion the Editors’ Council organised at the National Press Club today, marking the World Press Freedom Day, 2025.

“Sheikh Hasina’s tenure attracted so much mass condemnation; one of the prime reasons for this was - the media had no freedom at that time. We were victims of the Digital Security Act and many more laws. But now proceedings of cases filed against 266 journalists on charges of murder or incidents of violence have been ongoing. How is this possible? Around 200 or just a little more journalists were implicated under the Digital Security Act. This is disgraceful for us that 266 journalists are accused of murder or incidents of violence,” he said.