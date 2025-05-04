Mass filing of lawsuits against journalists contrary to independent journalism: Mahfuz Anam
Editors’ Council President and The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam on Sunday expressed his worries over lodging lawsuits against 266 newspersons in the country on charges of their involvement in murder or incidents of violence.
Such mass attacks against journalists are contrary to independent journalism and a matter of fear, he stated.
Mahfuz Anam was speaking at a discussion the Editors’ Council organised at the National Press Club today, marking the World Press Freedom Day, 2025.
“Sheikh Hasina’s tenure attracted so much mass condemnation; one of the prime reasons for this was - the media had no freedom at that time. We were victims of the Digital Security Act and many more laws. But now proceedings of cases filed against 266 journalists on charges of murder or incidents of violence have been ongoing. How is this possible? Around 200 or just a little more journalists were implicated under the Digital Security Act. This is disgraceful for us that 266 journalists are accused of murder or incidents of violence,” he said.
Indicating the government, Mahfuz Anam said, “This does not mean none committed any crime. File a case properly and punish the person who has committed a crime; we will never take his side, if he truly took a stand against the society or the July-August movement. But it’s been more than six or seven months, they are accused. No advancement has been made in the investigation.”
Mentioning that the journalists who have been sued always remain in fear of “mob attack”, he said several such incidents took place.
The Daily Star Editor said that 13 journalists have been arrested. “If they have committed crimes, surely they should be brought under trial. But, they are in jail for seven or eight months, not getting bail, no legal procedure has been going on and no trial is taking place either. Will this go on?”
The Daily Star Editor said that 13 journalists have been arrested. “If they have committed crimes, surely they should be brought under trial. But, they are in jail for seven or eight months, not getting bail, no legal procedure has been going on and no trial is taking place either. Will this go on?”
Speaking about tendencies of filing cases, Mahfuz Anam said that the current tendency is to add the name of a journalist at the time of lodging a lawsuit against 20, 50 or 100 people.
Addressing the government and the Law Adviser, the Editors’ Council President said, “The Law Adviser says ‘we don’t have anything to do, people have the right to file cases.’ But my question is, will the government not do anything if the laws are abused?”
Spelling out his opinions to get out of the crisis, Mahfuz Anam said, “My specific proposal is, maybe the government is not able to check the cases against journalists because of its busyness. But let them randomly choose 10-15 cases where one or several of the 20-25 accused are journalists. If they find evidence that a journalist has been accused in a trumped up case, why won’t they take action? We think reiterating that ‘we have nothing to do’ only strengthens the people who have been harassing the journalists by filing cases. I strongly condemn this. I demand the government to stand by the journalists.”
The Law Adviser says ‘we don’t have anything to do, people have the right to file cases.’ But my question is, will the government not do anything if the laws are abused?Mahfuz Anam, Editor, The Daily Star
Expressing support to the interim government, he said, “This government is a government of change, a government of reforms. This government is a government to strengthen democracy, and a government to boost freedom of expression. But at this moment, the journalists are being tortured through lawsuits; I’ve also heard that murder cases are being filed as it is difficult to get bail in murder cases. That means, whoever is filing the lawsuit is doing that in a planned way so that they do not get bail. These are obvious. Will it not be obvious to the government?”
Requesting the government, Mahfuz Anam said, “Those in the law, home affairs and others should take the initiative and set an example. This is not only hurting us, Bangladesh’s image around the world is being damaged as well.”
Addressing the discussion, Manabzamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury said, “We are celebrating World Press Freedom Day in a country where journalists lose their jobs for asking questions. I am surprised, I do not know who to blame? Should I blame the government, or, the owner? What is the journalists’ union doing or our Editors’ Council, in which I have been a member since its inception? I think we have also failed.”
Matiur Rahman Chowdhury also maintained, “However, we need self-criticism, how much have we actually been able to do. But it must be admitted that the situation has improved a lot. The situation that existed a year ago is no longer the same. A lot has changed.”
Stating that disunity and division in the media are causing the most damage, Matiur Rahman Chowdhury said, “I think the division that has arisen between newspapers, and recently between television channels should stop immediately.”
New Age Editor Nurul Kabir gave the welcome address at the discussion. He said, “The Editors’ Council celebrated the World Press Freedom Day in Bangladesh just a year ago today as well. But there has been marked differences between the two days, or the symptoms of change have become evident.”
“It does not depend solely on the media workers how far we could lead this (the symptoms) towards a positive outcome, since it mainly depends on those who run the state, compose laws and amend those,” he stressed.
Alongside the newspaper editors, leaders of various political parties also attended the discussion.
The political leaders included BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Nagoril Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Ganosamhati Andola’s Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam and so on.
Editors’ Council General Secretary and Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud moderated the programme where National Press Club President and Kaler Kantho Editor Hasan Hafiz also spoke.