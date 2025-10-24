Dhaka South City garbage truck kills man in Jatrabari
A man named Iqbal Hossain, 35, was killed last night (Thursday) after being hit by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck while crossing the road in Jatrabari, Dhaka.
Police said the vehicle was being driven by the truck driver’s assistant, who has since been detained.
Iqbal was from West Chokrai village in Banaripara, Barishal. His father’s name is Abul Hashem. Iqbal lived with his family in Dhalpur, Jatrabari, and had one son.
Iqbal’s elder brother, Tarikul Islam Faruk, told Prothom Alo on Friday morning that Iqbal worked at a laundry shop in Jatrabari.
Around 10:00 pm on Thursday, while returning home after work, he was hit by a DSCC garbage truck while crossing the road in the Kolapatti area of Jatrabari.
Sub-Inspector (SI) Mizanur Rahman of Jatrabari Police Station said this morning that Iqbal died on the spot after being struck by the truck. His body was later sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
“The garbage truck has been seized, and an investigation is underway,” SI Mizanur Rahman added.