Dhaka South City garbage truck kills man in Jatrabari

A man named Iqbal Hossain, 35, was killed last night (Thursday) after being hit by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck while crossing the road in Jatrabari, Dhaka.

Police said the vehicle was being driven by the truck driver’s assistant, who has since been detained.

Iqbal was from West Chokrai village in Banaripara, Barishal. His father’s name is Abul Hashem. Iqbal lived with his family in Dhalpur, Jatrabari, and had one son.