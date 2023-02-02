Prominent citizens demand recognition of 1971 killings as genocide

They said the killings and massacres that took place in Bangladesh during the 1971 Liberation War were cruel and terrible. "More than three million people were killed, some 500,000-600,000 women were mercilessly raped and more than 10 million people became refugees."
"Similar incidents occurred in Bosnia and Rwanda, which were recognised as genocide by the UN. Even though the number of genocidal activities in Bangladesh was higher than those during 1971, the UN is yet to recognise it as genocide," they added.
The speakers demanded recognition of genocide from the UN as soon as possible.