Prominent citizens demand recognition of 1971 killings as genocide

Prominent persons of the country Wednesday demanded that the massacre perpetrated by the Pakistani forces in Bangladesh in 1971 be declared genocide, reports UNB.

They were speaking at a programme at the East West University (EWU).

Mofidul Haque, trustee of the Liberation War Museum, professor Imtiaz Ahmed, director of the Center for Genocide Studies of Dhaka University, prof MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor of EWU, and prof Mohammed Farashuddin, former PS to Bangabandhu and chief advisor of EWU, were present at the programme.