New Year procession will feature a 20-foot-long sculpture of Abu Sayed
Shaheed Bir Abu Sayed will be present on the capital’s streets during the New Year procession. His fearless stance, with arms outstretched and chest held high, has already become a symbol of bravery. This iconic image will be depicted in a sculpture as part of the Bengali New Year procession. The sculpture of Shaheed Abu Sayed will stand 20 feet tall.
The faculty of fine arts at the University of Dhaka is organising this procession. Yesterday, Monday, the dean of the faculty, professor Azharul Islam Sheikh, provided details of the event to Prothom Alo.
He stated that the procession would be inclusive.
Since 1989, the faculty of fine arts has been organising processions on Pahela Baishakh. Initially, it was named Ananda Shobhajatra. Against the backdrop of the anti-autocracy movement in the 1990s, the event was renamed Mangal Shobhajatra, symbolising the call for good fortune and the eradication of adversity.
On 30 November 2016, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and cultural Organisation (UNESCO) included Mangal Shobhajatra in the list of the world’s cultural heritage.
However, it has not yet been determined whether the procession will retain the name Mangal Shobhajatra this year.
In addition to this procession, the ministry of culture has planned further celebrations. According to the ministry, this year’s events will be inclusive for the first time, showcasing the cultural heritage of various ethnic communities. The ministry will oversee a two-day programme featuring a concert, a drone show and several other activities.
Abu Sayed in the procession
A meeting was held on Monday at the Senate building of the University of Dhaka with stakeholders to discuss the Bengali New Year celebrations. The vice-chancellor, Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, presided over the meeting, while cultural adviser Mostafa Sarwar Farooki was also in attendance. Following the meeting, he informed journalists that there had been no discussions regarding a change in the name of Mangal Shobhajatra.
The faculty of fine arts will organise the main procession like previous years. However, this year the event will be more inclusive, featuring representation from various ethnic communities across the country. These communities will participate in the procession, showcasing elements of their cultural heritage. Under the supervision of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, they are preparing for their participation in the event.
The dean of the faculty of fine arts has announced that initially, four large sculptures are planned for this year’s procession. Among them will be a 20-foot tall sculpture of Shaheed Abu Sayaed from the July uprising.
Additionally there will be sculptures of a tiger, a bird and a symbolic representation of autocracy. Numerous masks will also be featured.
He further stated that the procession route has not yet been finalised nor has a decision been made on whether to retain the name Mangal Shobhajatra or change it. A final decision may be made in due course.
Yesterday preparations for the procession were underway at the faculty premises. Various masks were being crafted inside the Zainul Gallery. Anwar Hossain, a former student was overseeing the work.
He mentioned that at least four large masks of kings and queens would be featured, alongside over a hundred masks depicting owls, birds and flowers. In front of the gallery, artists and students were painting watercolour artworks and designing clay pots, which would be sold at affordable prices to help cover the costs of the procession.
Ministry arrangements
At a press conference last Sunday at the Ministry of Culture, Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki announced that, for the first time, ethnic communities such as the Chakma, Marma, Tripura and Garo among others would participate in the New Year celebrations.
The programme will span two days. On 13 April, the eve of the Bengali New Year (Chaitra Shankranti), a concert will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan, featuring performances by bands such as Miles, Warfaze, Dolchhut, Avoid Rafa, Vikings and stone free along with Baul and Fakir Musicians.
Additionally, on the evening of Pahela Baishakh, a drone show on Pahela Baishakh and the July Revolution will be staged at Manik Mia Avenue with support from the Chinese government.
Regarding the inclusion of ethnic communities in the New Year celebrations, writer and human rights activist Elira Dewan told Prothom Alo, “Inclusion does not mean assimilating our distinct cultural identities into a broader mainstream. Each ethnic community has its own cultural heritage and it is essential to preserve those. The government can support us in various ways, such as providing financial assistance and security. However, merging us into the state-organised programme cannot be considered true inclusion.”
Elira Dewan further stated that the indigenous communities traditionally celebrate their own cultural festivals- Biju, Boishu and Sangrai- during Chaitra Sankranti, collectively known as ‘Boisabi’. During this time, they return to their native regions to observe these traditions. She emphasised the need for support to safeguard their cultural distinctiveness.
Morning programme and group music
Pahela Baishakh celebrations began in the 1960s with the efforts of the renowned music institution Chhayanaut. This year as well, Chhayanaut has organised a morning musical programme beneath the Banyan Tree at Ramna Park. The organisation’s joint secretary, Partha Tanveer Naved, told Prothol Alo that the event’s theme and musical selections have been finalised. Regular rehearsals for the choral performances are ongoing, with over a hundred artists set to participate.
Additionally, the programme will feature two recitations and approximately fifteen solo performances.
The music organisation ‘Shurer Dhara’ also organises a Sahasra Kantha (Thousand voices) musical event on the morning of Pahela Baishakh. Their event traditionally takes place near the International conference centre, adjacent to the former trade fair grounds.
Speaking over the phone from the United States, Surer Dhara’s director, renowned artist Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, confirmed that preparations for the New Year celebrations are in progress. The Sahasra Kantha performance will take place this year as well, though the final venue has not yet determined.
Another major musical event for Pahela Baishakh takes place at the Narkel Bithi premises in front of the Bangladesh Shishu Academy. This programme was initiated in 1983 under the leadership of the eminent mass singer Fakir Alamgir. This year, Rishij Shilpi Gosthi is once again organising the event. Fakir Siraj, Vice president of Rishij, said that they will hold their morning musical programme at Narkel Bithi as usual and rehearsals are currently ongoing.
Additionally, for the first time, the Bangladesh group music coordination council has organised a musical event at the central Shaheed Minar at 4 PM on Pahela Baishakh.