New Year procession will feature a 20-foot-long sculpture of Abu Sayed

Shaheed Bir Abu Sayed will be present on the capital’s streets during the New Year procession. His fearless stance, with arms outstretched and chest held high, has already become a symbol of bravery. This iconic image will be depicted in a sculpture as part of the Bengali New Year procession. The sculpture of Shaheed Abu Sayed will stand 20 feet tall.

The faculty of fine arts at the University of Dhaka is organising this procession. Yesterday, Monday, the dean of the faculty, professor Azharul Islam Sheikh, provided details of the event to Prothom Alo.

He stated that the procession would be inclusive.

Since 1989, the faculty of fine arts has been organising processions on Pahela Baishakh. Initially, it was named Ananda Shobhajatra. Against the backdrop of the anti-autocracy movement in the 1990s, the event was renamed Mangal Shobhajatra, symbolising the call for good fortune and the eradication of adversity.

On 30 November 2016, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and cultural Organisation (UNESCO) included Mangal Shobhajatra in the list of the world’s cultural heritage.

However, it has not yet been determined whether the procession will retain the name Mangal Shobhajatra this year.

In addition to this procession, the ministry of culture has planned further celebrations. According to the ministry, this year’s events will be inclusive for the first time, showcasing the cultural heritage of various ethnic communities. The ministry will oversee a two-day programme featuring a concert, a drone show and several other activities.