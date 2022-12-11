Geopolitical terrain gets trickier amid US-China contest

The 'geopolitical contest' between the United States and China will only grow in intensity over the next 10 years, affecting billions around the globe, while countries like Bangladesh will face great challenges in managing all its impacts.

That is according to the renowned author, diplomat and geopolitical consultant Kishore Mahbubani, who delivered the keynote address at the latest edition of the Cosmos Dialogue at a city hotel on Sunday.

"No matter where you live, no matter what you do, your lives will be affected or disrupted by this geopolitical contest. I can guarantee you," said Mahbubani, former Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore.