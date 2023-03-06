Modi congratulates president-elect Shahabuddin

Narendra Modi added: “Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” said a message Dhaka received Sunday night.
He said Md. Shahabuddin’s contribution to the country as a freedom fighter and experience as a jurist brings great value to the high office of Bangladesh.
“Our two countries have a unique bilateral relationship which is firmly rooted in our shared sacrifices and is nurtured by our vibrant cultural and people-to-people ties,” the Indian prime minister added.
As a close friend of Bangladesh, Modi said, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to further deepen this multifaceted partnership for the benefit of the people of both our countries . . . I am confident that under your visionary leadership our engagement will continue to grow from strength to strength.”
Modi wished president-elect Shahabuddin good health and success as he would assume this new responsibility.