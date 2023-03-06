Bangladesh

Modi congratulates president-elect Shahabuddin

Prothom Alo English Desk
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated president-elect of Bangladesh Md. Shahabuddin, reports news agency BSS.

In a congratulatory message to Shahabuddin, the Indian prime minister said, "On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I wish to extend warmest congratulations to you on your election as the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.”

Narendra Modi added: “Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” said a message Dhaka received Sunday night.

He said Md. Shahabuddin’s contribution to the country as a freedom fighter and experience as a jurist brings great value to the high office of Bangladesh.

“Our two countries have a unique bilateral relationship which is firmly rooted in our shared sacrifices and is nurtured by our vibrant cultural and people-to-people ties,” the Indian prime minister added.

As a close friend of Bangladesh, Modi said, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to further deepen this multifaceted partnership for the benefit of the people of both our countries . . .  I am confident that under your visionary leadership our engagement will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Modi wished president-elect Shahabuddin good health and success as he would assume this new responsibility.

