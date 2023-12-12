Training workshop on capacity building strategy held to eliminate child labour

A training workshop on capacity building strategy on elimination of child labour was held on 12 December 2023 at The Westin Dhaka, reported a press release.

Additional secretary (labour) at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Md Towfiqul Arif attended the training workshop as the chief guest while chief of child protection at UNICEF Bangladesh, Natalie McCauley was present as the special guest.

Plus, joint secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Hazera Khatun and child protection manager at UNICEF Bangladesh, Elisa Calpona attended the workshop as guest of honours.