BNP pledges all-out support, CPB, Islamic partis express solidarity

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said they expressed solidarity with the protesting students from the very first day of their movement and talked in favour of their demands.

“We want to be louder that we not only endorse their logical movement but also will provide all sorts of assistance to them. Since it is a student movement, we are fulfilling our responsibilities as a political party, and will continue it,” he said, urging all other parties to come forward to support the movement.

He made the statement on Saturday afternoon, hours before the announcement of one-point demand by the students. He was speaking to the media after meeting the family members of imprisoned BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in the capital’s Banani area.

Mirza Fakhrul also noted that the common people joined the student protests and said, “I believe, the movement has neared the victory. In Sha Allah, the people will emerge victorious… the students will emerge victorious.”