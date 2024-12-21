CA press wing debunks Indian media reports on violence against Hindus
Indian media outlets' reports claiming 2200 incidents of violence occured against Hindus in 2024 is a misleading and highly exaggerated ones, the chief adviser's press wing has said.
Several Indian media outlets, including India Today, Anandabazar, citing the country’s Ministry of External Affairs, on Friday reported that in Bangladesh, 47 incidents of violence against Hindus occurred in the year 2022, 302 in 2023, and 2,200 in 2024.
"The figure is misleading and highly exaggerated," the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts - yesterday.
According to the independent human rights organisation, Ain O Salish Kendra, the number of violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh between January and November 2024 is 138, in which 368 houses were attacked and 82 people were injured.
The interim government of Bangladesh is investigating every reported incident and is committed to taking the perpetrators to book, according to the statement.
At least 97 cases have been filed between 4 August and 10 December, and 75 people were arrested for alleged attacks on religious minorities since August, according to police headquarters.
"Many of these incidents happened between 5 August and 8 August when there was no government. Most of these attacks were political in nature," the statement read.
The government has requested all to refrain from providing misleading information regarding such hate crimes.