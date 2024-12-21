CA press wing debunks Indian media reports on violence against Hindus

According to the independent human rights organisation, Ain O Salish Kendra, the number of violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh between January and November 2024 is 138, in which 368 houses were attacked and 82 people were injured.

The interim government of Bangladesh is investigating every reported incident and is committed to taking the perpetrators to book, according to the statement.

At least 97 cases have been filed between 4 August and 10 December, and 75 people were arrested for alleged attacks on religious minorities since August, according to police headquarters.

"Many of these incidents happened between 5 August and 8 August when there was no government. Most of these attacks were political in nature," the statement read.

The government has requested all to refrain from providing misleading information regarding such hate crimes.