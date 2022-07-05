icddr,b study finds rapid rise in Omicron sub-variant in Dhaka

During the last six weeks (14 May to 24 June), this sub-variant became the most dominant variant. During this period, 51 out of 52 Covid cases were identified as BA.5 sub-variant and one BA.2 by using complete genome sequencing, according to icddr,b.

SARS-CoV-2 variants are outcompeted one by another over time, which underscores the continuation of variant surveillance for a regular update on the emergence of new variants, states the icddr,b report.

A study, conducted on 40 Omicron BA.5 infected patients, found that 38 patients had received at least one dose vaccine. Among them, 16 had received booster doses of vaccines, 21 had two doses, and one had received only one dose.