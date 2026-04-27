Another body part recovered in Florida, tests to determine if it is Bristy’s

A dismembered body part has been recovered about 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the location in Florida, United States, where the body of Bangladeshi PhD student Zamil Ahamed Limon was found.

The development was confirmed in a press release issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon, 26 April, local time.

According to the statement, the body part was recovered in Pinellas County, Florida. In a joint operation, the Hillsborough and Pinellas County sheriff’s offices recovered the remains from a waterbody near Interstate 275 and 4th Street North.