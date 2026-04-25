Missing PhD student Bristy in US also dead, says brother

Nahida Sultana Bristy, a Bangladeshi student who had gone missing in the US state of Florida, is no longer alive.

Her brother, Zahid Hasan Pranto, confirmed this in a post on social media. However, her body has not yet been recovered.

Earlier, on Friday, local police in Florida recovered the mutilated body of another missing Bangladeshi PhD student, Jamil Ahmed Limon, 27.