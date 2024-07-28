Why state minister Palak active on Facebook despite restrictions? 

After days of complete internet shutdown, the broadband internet service has been restored across the nation, but netizens have reported failure in accessing two popular social media platforms – Facebook and TikTok.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for post, telecommunication, and information technology, has said Facebook will be reopened in Bangladesh once it acts responsibly and abides by local rules and regulations.

The state minister himself was seen active on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok and making various posts on the social media platforms. It sparked controversies as he is using the platforms that have been inaccessible to the general public.