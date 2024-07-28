Why state minister Palak active on Facebook despite restrictions?
After days of complete internet shutdown, the broadband internet service has been restored across the nation, but netizens have reported failure in accessing two popular social media platforms – Facebook and TikTok.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for post, telecommunication, and information technology, has said Facebook will be reopened in Bangladesh once it acts responsibly and abides by local rules and regulations.
The state minister himself was seen active on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok and making various posts on the social media platforms. It sparked controversies as he is using the platforms that have been inaccessible to the general public.
As there were massive demonstrations and clashes centering the quota reform movement, the government imposed a nationwide curfew on 19 July. Also, the 4-G internet was shut down at midnight on 17 July, and the broadband internet services from 8:45 pm on 18 July.
Following the all-out internet blackout, limited internet connectivity was restored to certain institutions on 23 July, and the broadband services resumed on 24 July, though not in full swing. The mobile internet service has still been suspended.
However, some popular social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok – still remain inaccessible to the public. In this regard, state minister Palak told the media on 23 July, “I still cannot say anything certain on to which extent we would be able to allow the social media platforms.”
A letter has been issued asking if they will comply with the constitution and laws of Bangladesh, and follow their own guidelines. If they come with explanations, then the government would reach a decision on their reopening
Despite these restrictions, the state minister has been posting updates on his verified Facebook page, conducting live broadcasts of various events, and sharing contents on Instagram and TikTok.
When asked about the issue, he explained to Prothom Alo that his social media activity aims to provide accurate information and prevent the spread of rumours. He also noted that other important government institutions can also remain active on these platforms.
When would the particular social media platforms be accessible? He, in response, said the ball is now in the social media platforms’ court as they need to comply with some rules and regulations here.
“Facebook and TikTok can say it better. A letter has been issued asking if they will comply with the constitution and laws of Bangladesh, and follow their own guidelines. If they come with explanations, then the government would reach a decision on their reopening,” he said.