Quota reform movement: How to heal the wounds within?

And despite the one-sided control on the broadcast media and telecommunication, the government has not been able to come up with a single proof that the sabotages were carried out upon orders of anyone in BNP. Now after the arrests if anyone is made to make such statements, will this have any credibility whatsoever?

After BNP fled in face of the police's sound grenades at their rally of thousands of people on 28 October last year, what magic could have brought back BNP with such full force that they suddenly are powerful enough to carry out such sabotage? The government needs to ponder.

The government must also ponder whether these acts of sabotage are the manifestation of people's pent-up anger. In the past the government had contemptuously trivialised any mass movement (the safe road movement, private university students against VAT, the 2018 quota movement) as being instigated by BNP and Jamaat. But the extent of the movement this time is much wider.

The government needs to look into whether this blood-stained movement of hundreds and hundreds of students is an outpouring of the people's anger, the anger of the people fed up with the high prices of commodities, the corruption and the repression. It must bring an end to unnecessary political harassment.