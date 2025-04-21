Bangladesh mourns Pope Francis’ death, Yunus pays tribute

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday expressed profound condolences on behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh at the passing of Pope Francis, describing him as a beacon of peace, humanity and unity.

"With his passing away, we have seen the end of an epoch of dignified papacy, honed by suave leadership qualities, carried out for uplifting human dignity, interfaith harmony and justice for the marginalised," he said in a message, expressing condolences with a heavy heart.

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, died Monday. He was 88.

In his message to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, Vatican City Prof Yunus said his leadership transcended religious boundaries and inspired millions to step up efforts to build a more inclusive, tolerant and compassionate world.