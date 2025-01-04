Next polls will be free and fair, CA tells UK MP

Chief advisor professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday assured British parliamentarian Rupa Huq that the next general election in Bangladesh would be completely free and fair.

"People could not vote in the last three elections. There were a fake parliament, fake MPs, and a fake speaker," he told Huq as she called on the chief advisor at the state guest house Jamuna in the capital.

"The whole country has now got their voices back. Their voice was taken away forcibly," said Prof Yunus.

Huq enquired about the tentative date for the next general election, the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government of Bangladesh, and the participation process of political parties.