Deadliest plane crashes involving Bangladesh
At least 19 people were killed when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into the Milestone College and School campus in Diabari of the capital’s Uttra on Monday afternoon.
The crash was one of the deadliest aviation accidents involving the country in several decades.
Below are details of two other fatal crashes involving Bangladesh;
2018 US-Bangla plane crash
A US-Bangla Airlines flight BS211 crashed on 12 March 2018 after making an unexpected turn in cloudy weather as it came in to land at the airport in Kathmandu, capital city of Nepal, killing at least 50 people, Reuters had reported quoting officials as saying.
There were 71 people on board the Airlines plane arriving from Dhaka when it clipped the fence at Kathmandu and burst into flames. Those aboard included 33 Nepali passengers, with 32 from Bangladesh, one from China and one from the Maldives.
1984 Biman aircraft crash
A Bangladesh Biman passenger plane crashed on 5 August 1984 while trying to land in a driving rainstorm, killing all 49 people on board, The New York Times had reported carrying news from Reuters.
All 45 passengers and 4 crew members were killed when the Fokker F-27 plane, which was en route to Dhaka from Chattogram, plunged into a marsh near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, formerly Zia International Airport, in Dhaka.
The passengers included one Briton, a Japanese and 33 Bangladeshis coming from Chittagong to catch a connecting flight to the Middle East.
The Biman plane was flown by Kaniz Fatema Roksana who was the first Bangladeshi woman commercial pilot, according to a report of India-based news agency PTI published on 1 April 2025.