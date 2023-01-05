People face rising economic pressure due to medical expenses

Healthy life is becoming costlier for the people of Bangladesh as the government’s expenses for the medical purposes is decreasing every year while that of the people is soaring day in day out, said a report of the health ministry.

Currently, people are bearing the three-fourth of the expenditure, revealed the report, published by the Health Economics Unit (HEU) of the ministry.

The government spent 28 per cent of total expenditure in 2018, which was 26 per cent in 2019 and 23 per cent in 2020, a gradual dip, the statistics of the HEU added.