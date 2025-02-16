BGB-BSF DG-level talks begin in New Delhi on Monday
The four-day 55th border conference of the directors general (DGs)-level of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) will begin in New Delhi, India tomorrow, Monday.
“A 13-member BGB delegation led by its DG will take part in the conference . . . Apart from the senior BGB officials, officials of chief advisory office, the home ministry, the foreign ministry, the Department of Land Records and Survey, and the joint-river commission will represent the talks,” said a BGB release this afternoon.
The 13-member BSF delegation will be led by its DG in the conference. Senior BSF officials, high officials of the Indian central home and foreign ministries will attend the conference.
The border conference will be officially concluded on 20 February 2025 and the Bangladesh delegation is expected to return home on the same day.
At the DG-level conference, various bilateral issues such as border killings, illegal intrusion, construction of unauthorized infrastructures, violations of international boundary law, Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), construction of barbed wire within 150 yards on the frontiers, other development works and establishing suitable water refinery to remove the waste water from Agartala to Akhaura are likely to dominate the discussion, the BGB release added.