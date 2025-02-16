BGB-BSF DG-level talks begin in New Delhi on Monday

The four-day 55th border conference of the directors general (DGs)-level of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) will begin in New Delhi, India tomorrow, Monday.

“A 13-member BGB delegation led by its DG will take part in the conference . . . Apart from the senior BGB officials, officials of chief advisory office, the home ministry, the foreign ministry, the Department of Land Records and Survey, and the joint-river commission will represent the talks,” said a BGB release this afternoon.

The 13-member BSF delegation will be led by its DG in the conference. Senior BSF officials, high officials of the Indian central home and foreign ministries will attend the conference.