Foreign ministry's briefing on polls turns into greeting-exchange event

Marking the recently concluded 12th parliamentary elections, the Bangladesh foreign ministry had called a briefing for the diplomats, invited overseas observers, journalists, eminent citizens, and professionals at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka Tuesday.
However, no election-related briefing took place there, rather the occasion had turned into a greeting-exchange event.
According to diplomatic sources, the foreign ministry issued invitation letters to the foreign missions and international agencies in Dhaka, saying that Minister AK Abdul Momen will hold a briefing on the 12th national polls.
The letter requested the recipients to confirm their presence at the event.
Meanwhile, the media was informed that the foreign minister will brief the diplomats, invited foreign observers, journalists, eminent citizens, and professionals about the national election.
But the minister told the gathering that there will be no briefing today, rather it will be an occasion to exchange greetings. “Our colleagues will exchange a note with you.”
He thanked the attendees and hoped for enhanced partnership and collaboration in the coming days.
“In 2024, we expect your cooperation to build an excellent, hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh. It is not possible to achieve the target without your partnership and collaboration. There were numerous successes in the last 52 years, and we achieved those with partnerships and collaborations with friendly nations. We seek enhanced collaboration this year and in the future. Let us exchange greetings with one another,” he said in his speech.
The participating guests responded to the call and approached to exchange greetings as well as taste various delicacies, including cakes, presented for them.
However, the United States ambassador in Bangladesh, Peter Haas, left the academy soon after completion of the foreign minister’s statement.
Envoys of Russia, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the European Union, and the United Nations’ (UN) resident coordinator were among the 50 diplomats and international organisation representatives attending the programme.
While talking to the media later, Yao Wen, the Chinese ambassador, described the election as a victory for democracy and the people here. He also expressed his country’s commitment to working with the new government of Bangladesh and its people.