Foreign ministry's briefing on polls turns into greeting-exchange event

Marking the recently concluded 12th parliamentary elections, the Bangladesh foreign ministry had called a briefing for the diplomats, invited overseas observers, journalists, eminent citizens, and professionals at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka Tuesday.

However, no election-related briefing took place there, rather the occasion had turned into a greeting-exchange event.

According to diplomatic sources, the foreign ministry issued invitation letters to the foreign missions and international agencies in Dhaka, saying that Minister AK Abdul Momen will hold a briefing on the 12th national polls.

The letter requested the recipients to confirm their presence at the event.