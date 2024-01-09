All friendly countries to accept new govt, hopes foreign minister

The partnership Bangladesh has with friendly countries will continue with the new government, hopes incumbent foreign minister AK Abdul Momen Tuesday.
The minister voiced his hopes at the end of exchanging views with foreign envoys, polls observers and newspersons at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
“The partnership Bangladesh has with all the countries will continue with the new government, I think. Everyone will accept the new government and continue their cooperation with it,” he expected.
Abdul Momen further stated, “We’re very happy that we could organise a free, fair, acceptable and violence-free election. People have given their verdict, this is enough. We don’t need anything else.”
“People have given their verdict, Alhamdulillah,” he insisted.
When he was asked about the critical standpoint of the US and the UK regarding the 12th parliamentary elections, the foreign minister said, “We are not worried about those issues. The people have given their verdict and the countries that have extended their support to us (invited foreign polls monitors, envoys of different countries stationed in Bangladesh), all of them said a free, fair and an acceptable election was held in the country. Everyone thanked the election commission.”
Abdul Momen also said the most important issue is that the people went to cast their ballots amid different types of antagonistic situations. The people have established their right to vote anew.
Representatives of nearly 50 countries from the US, the UK, Russia, China, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Palestine, Switzerland, India, the European Union, the United Nations and other international organisations attended the event, organised by the foreign ministry.