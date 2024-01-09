All friendly countries to accept new govt, hopes foreign minister

“The partnership Bangladesh has with all the countries will continue with the new government, I think. Everyone will accept the new government and continue their cooperation with it,” he expected.

Abdul Momen further stated, “We’re very happy that we could organise a free, fair, acceptable and violence-free election. People have given their verdict, this is enough. We don’t need anything else.”

“People have given their verdict, Alhamdulillah,” he insisted.