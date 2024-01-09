Two countries would realise observers' positive remarks, hopes Quader

The US and the UK would realise the positive remarks of the polls monitors from the two countries regarding the recently concluded 12th parliamentary elections of Bangladesh, hoped Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader Tuesday.
He also talked about the movement of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). “People never support those who adopts the path of ill politics. This won’t happen in the future too.”
Obaidul Quader was addressing a joint meeting at the party’s Dhaka district unit headquarters in the capital's Tejgaon this afternoon.
Following the AL leader’s opening speech, a journalist mentioned the statements of the US and the UK and asked him, the two countries said the election was not free and fair and democratic. What is Awami League’s statement in this regard?
In response to the question, Obaidul Quader said, “I don’t want to make any offensive remarks here. I think the representatives of AMerica, Commonwealth and OIC were present in observing the election. I think those who have been issuing different statements, would realise the matter on the basis of positive remarks of the observers from their countries made after monitoring the election.”
The US State Department on Monday in a statement said, “The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated.”
Besides, the British government’s foreign office said in a statement on Monday that the standards of democracy were not followed during the 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.
Spokespersons of the missions of the US and the UK in Bangladesh on Monday told Prothom Alo that several citizens of the two countries came to Bangladesh to observe the election independently. But the two countries did not send anyone to observe the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.
Addressing the newspersons, Obaidul Quader today said by casting their ballots the people of Bangladesh proved that they have boycotted those who called to boycott the election. “BNP’s alienation from the people is too much.”
He further insisted that they have not been paying any attention to the so-called movement of the BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
The AL senior leader also termed the ongoing movement of the BNP as an attempt to save the party from dismantling.
“The party (Awami League) will remain vigilant so that no vested quarter could harm the party, or the country. Awami League is at this juncture of a great victory by braving everything. The Awami League will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh defeating all the ill strategies in the future as well,” he stated.
Addressing the party men, Obaidul Quader said, “You will have to keep a cool head and must not engage in any violence anywhere. Journey of a new Bangladesh begins in 2024. We want to take very far at the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.”
He further said, “Our priority would be to take proper steps to implement the pledges made in the electoral manifesto, to implement the pledges to establish a developed, wealthy and smart Bangladesh.”