UN chief follows developments in Bangladesh

The secretary general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, has been following the developments centering the 12th national elections in Bangladesh, says his associate spokesperson, Florencia Soto Niño.
At a regular press briefing at the UN on Monday, the associate spokesperson said, “We have seen the situation that's unfolding there. The secretary general continues to follow what's happening. He notes the opposition’s decision to boycott the elections. I mean, all the allegations of the stifling of dissenting and critical voices and arrest of opposition leaders.”
Referring to the 12th national polls, a journalist noted that Sheikh Hasina claimed victory in the elections that took place in an atmosphere where thousands of people and opposition activists were arrested. He sought to know if the UN believes these elections to be free and fair.
It is essential that they foster an environment of democracy there... Reject all forms of violence, and obviously ensure that human rights are respected thereUN chief's associate spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño
In response, Florencia Soto Niño said the secretary general is obviously concerned about reports of incidents of violence prior to, and during the elections. “He calls on all parties to reject all forms of violence and to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected. This is essential for the consolidation of democracy and economic prosperity there.”
Later, another journalist asked the spokesperson about the UN’s position on the newly elected government in Bangladesh. He mentioned that the international observers closely observed the election and expressed complete satisfaction with its transparency and inclusivity. Now, the new government looks forward to further deepening its cooperation with the United Nations in the days to come.
The spokesperson said, “What we're really asking is that the government continues what… that the government, sorry, not continues, but that it is essential that they foster an environment of democracy there... Reject all forms of violence, and obviously ensure that human rights are respected there.”
The 12th national election took place on Sunday, with the ruling Awami League ensuring another landslide victory to form the government for a fourth straight term.
However, a number of parties, including key opposition BNP, boycotted the polls, bringing the allegation of an engineered election system to consolidate the ruling party’s grip on power.