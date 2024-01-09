UN chief follows developments in Bangladesh

The secretary general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, has been following the developments centering the 12th national elections in Bangladesh, says his associate spokesperson, Florencia Soto Niño.

At a regular press briefing at the UN on Monday, the associate spokesperson said, “We have seen the situation that's unfolding there. The secretary general continues to follow what's happening. He notes the opposition’s decision to boycott the elections. I mean, all the allegations of the stifling of dissenting and critical voices and arrest of opposition leaders.”