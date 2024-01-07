12th parliamentary election ends with low voter turnout

In a number of voting centres of the capital, it was seen that whenever the media of election observers turned up, a long line of voters was hurriedly formed. Once the media and observers left, the lines would disappear.

BNP and several other opposition parties boycotted this election. BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today, Sunday, said, "A one-sided election was staged today."

From the morning today, voting had been sparse. In the first two hours, that is, up till 10:00am, one 2 per cent of the votes were cast at City College in the capital. There were very few voters at the Dhaka-7 Azimpur Girls School and College polling centre. In the first three hours, 70 voters cast their votes here. The number of voters registered at this centre is 2,914.

Outside the capital too, the number of voters was hardly mentionable.

There are 1,822 voters at the Rajshahi University School centre in Rajshahi-2 (Sadar). For two hours from 8:00 in the morning, only 20 votes were cast, that is, 1.9 per cent of the total votes.

However, there were reports of voter turnout increasing somewhat outside of Dhaka once the day advanced. Visiting polling centres in Gazipur-2 at around 1:00 in the afternoon, Prothom Alo correspondents saw 26 per cent of the votes had been cast in three centres.