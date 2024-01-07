Non-voters line up at a centre in Sylhet

There has been an incident where non-voters were brought in and lined up in front of a polling station in Sylhet city to show active presence of the voters as well as a festive atmosphere.

This was seen around 9:30am today, Sunday at Durgakumar Pathshala Govt Primary School polling centre.

Eyewitnesses said that more than 150 women entered the polling centre and lined up in several queues around 9:30am. Many of them had their faces covered in masks. Everyone assumed them to be voters at first but then they realised that they are not actual voters.