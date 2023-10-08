Space for civil society shrinks under authoritarian regime: Experts

A civil society motivated by universal human rights and democratic values finds its workspace shrinking under an authoritarian but politically sanctioned regime. To counteract the challenge, it is imperative to form a regional platform for mutual cooperation and information sharing in an effort to attain the greater goal of people-centric development.
Speakers came up with the statement in a three-day dialogue titled 'Bay of Bengal Conversation' held at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.
The Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) organised the international dialogue with a key focus on the critical role of civil society, non-governmental aid agencies, and think tanks in the field of diplomacy.
Addressing the dialogue, Debapriya Bhattacharya, a public policy analyst and distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), voiced concern regarding the emergence of politically sanctioned authoritarian regimes and their impact on civil society in the region.
He noted that such regimes pose a significant threat to civil society organisations dedicated to upholding universal human rights and democratic values.
When political forces take their fight for democracy to the streets, they consider civil society a friend. But they see civil society as a foe or rival when they assume power
According to the analyst, civil society plays a crucial role in promoting democracy and development. However, they face suppression when people retreat during an authoritarian regime. This trend gained momentum particularly during the post-Covid geopolitical landscape.
Emphasising the need for a revival, Debapriya called for a proactive approach and urged civil society to extend its reach to the grassroots level, establish partnerships, and foster solidarity with local institutions.
At the event, Jovan Ratkovic, a senior fellow at Agora Strategy Group in Serbia, underscored the importance of civil society in the absence of political dialogue, saying they can play a crucial role when there is a lack of political dialogue.
He noted that civil society organisations often face allegations of acting against national interests when funded by Western countries. Therefore, they should operate independently, considering historical and socio-cultural contexts of the certain localities.
During the question and answer session, Debapriya Bhattacharya said, "Our experiences suggest that civil society can be more powerful in a political environment. When political forces take their fight for democracy to the streets, they consider civil society a friend. But they see civil society as a foe or rival when they assume power. Therefore, political forces should learn the lesson that they will not remain in power for good. When they have to return to the streets again, they will find new friends."
Sheela Tasnim Haq, a senior specialist in governance at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), moderated the session. Other foreign experts also spoke at the event.