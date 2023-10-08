Space for civil society shrinks under authoritarian regime: Experts

He noted that civil society organisations often face allegations of acting against national interests when funded by Western countries. Therefore, they should operate independently, considering historical and socio-cultural contexts of the certain localities.

During the question and answer session, Debapriya Bhattacharya said, "Our experiences suggest that civil society can be more powerful in a political environment. When political forces take their fight for democracy to the streets, they consider civil society a friend. But they see civil society as a foe or rival when they assume power. Therefore, political forces should learn the lesson that they will not remain in power for good. When they have to return to the streets again, they will find new friends."

Sheela Tasnim Haq, a senior specialist in governance at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), moderated the session. Other foreign experts also spoke at the event.