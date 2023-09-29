BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has alleged that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and civil society members are conspiring against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as the people of the country.

“We have to remain alert about their conspiracy. The daughter of Bangabandhu has fulfilled her promises to the people, materialised the dreams she made the people dream” the minister said, referring to the Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel, Karnaphuli Bridge, and Ashrayan Project.