BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has alleged that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and civil society members are conspiring against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as the people of the country.
“We have to remain alert about their conspiracy. The daughter of Bangabandhu has fulfilled her promises to the people, materialised the dreams she made the people dream” the minister said, referring to the Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel, Karnaphuli Bridge, and Ashrayan Project.
In a virtual speech at a discussion in Kasba of Brahmanbaria on Friday afternoon, Anisul Huq noted the Awami League government’s role in safeguarding the religious views and practices of the Muslim.
"The BNP and Jamaat told the people that there will be Ulu Dhwani (a religious practice of Hindu community) in the mosques. But they did not manage to build not a single good-looking mosque, whereas prime minister Sheikh Hasina built a total of 560 model mosques across the country," he said, adding the prime minister turned Bangladesh into a role model for development and took it to a prestigious position on the global stage.
BNP wants to mount pressure on govt
He further said the BNP and Jamaat had never come up with a development plan and he would resign from politics if anyone refers to any such plan by the political block. They, he continued, introduced a five-year plan, but stepped back from it later.
The Awami League’s Kasba upazila unit arranged the discussion marking the 77th birth anniversary of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The law minister spoke as the chief guest at the event chaired by Kasba pourashava mayor Golam Hakkani.
Kasba upazila nirbahi officer Amimul Ehsan Khan attended the discussion as the special guest.