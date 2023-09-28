AL govt in power this October, will remain in next October too: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said their party's manifesto for the next general elections will be prepared in light of the reality and the present context.

"How many people read the election manifesto? It should be formulated considering that. Important points must be brought out with bullet points.

No one has time to read huge books. The challenges of reality have to be overcome with time," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at the first meeting of AL's election manifesto formulation committee at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital Thursday morning.

"We should walk in line with the reality. Tough challenges are ahead. There is no need for a big manifesto...because people have less time to read more words. Election manifesto should be prepared in a few words," he said.