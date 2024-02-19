PM Hasina returns home after joining Munich Security Conference

The flight departed from München Franz Josef Strauss Airport, Munchen, Germany around 9:08 pm (local time) on 18 February.

The prime minister reached Munich on 15 February evening marking her first official visit since assuming office after winning the 12th parliamentary election.

During her stay in Munich, Sheikh Hasina attended the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference and held meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

The prime minister had bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.