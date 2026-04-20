Bangladesh, EU to sign PCA in Brussels Monday

Bangladesh and the European union (EU) are set to sign the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) on Monday in Brussels, Belgium as both sides eye to take the relationship to new heights further institutionalising bilateral cooperation.

Once signed, the PCA will serve as the legal and political foundation for the strategic and long-term Bangladesh-EU relationship, said officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

They said it will help strengthen relations between Bangladesh and the EU in many policy areas, from human rights and governance to trade, investment, environmental sustainability and climate change as well as food security, energy, transport and science, technology and innovation.