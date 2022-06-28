IGP Benazir receives integrity award

The minister handed over a certificate, a crest and money equivalent to one month’s basic salary of the IGP to Benazir Ahmed as a reward for integrity.
The IGP received the Integrity Award among the heads of departments/agencies under the public security division of the home ministry.
Later, Benazir Ahmed announced that all the money received as the award will be given to the flood-affected people of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts in the northeast of the country.
He thanked all his colleagues for this achievement of the Bangladesh police forces.
The IGP hoped that all the members of the police force would work for welfare of people with more honesty and efficiency in the future.
Besides, Bangladesh Police secured the first position in the implementation of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) by getting the highest number among the departments/agencies under the ministry in the fiscal year 2020-21.
Apart from this, the ministry signed the Annual Performance Agreement with its departments/agencies.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan attended the function as the chief guest, while senior secretary of the division Md Akhter Hossain presided over the function.