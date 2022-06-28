IGP Benazir receives integrity award

The minister handed over a certificate, a crest and money equivalent to one month’s basic salary of the IGP to Benazir Ahmed as a reward for integrity.

The IGP received the Integrity Award among the heads of departments/agencies under the public security division of the home ministry.

Later, Benazir Ahmed announced that all the money received as the award will be given to the flood-affected people of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts in the northeast of the country.

He thanked all his colleagues for this achievement of the Bangladesh police forces.