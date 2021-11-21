IGP leaves for Turkey to attend Interpol general assembly

The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

At the conference, police representatives from 194 member countries of Interpol will formulate various policies on the current global security situation, international and inter-state crime, violence, fundamentalism and terrorism, money laundering, organised crime, cybercrime, pornography, abuse of women and children, sexual harassment and data management of miscellaneous crimes, and will take plan adoption and determine implementation strategy in this regards.

Besides, the conference will focus on mutual cooperation in inter-state crime detection and suppression strategies, enhancing the capacity of the police and various issues related to current and future crimes and what needs to be done to resolve the crisis, he said.