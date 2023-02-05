Sri Lanka president grateful to Bangladesh for timely assistance

Abdul Momen, MP, is visiting Sri Lanka as honoured guest of the celebration of the country’s 75th Independence Day.
He attended “Independence Parade” featuring march-past, fly-by, and parachute display by the joint Forces at the Galle Face Green, Colombo. Sri Lanka President also attended the parade.
Earlier, Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan foreign minister MUM Ali Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both the ministers there underscored the need of expeditious implementation of existing sectoral cooperation with special focus on ongoing Preferential Trade Negotiation, cooperation in business and investment, tourism and enhanced connectivity.
Momen also requested his Sri Lankan counterpart to reduce the Dhaka-Colombo air fare to promote people-to-people contact and trade and commerce.
He emphasised the need for priority berthing for Bangladesh feeder vessels for enhanced shipping connectivity.
The Bangladesh foreign minister also met Nepal foreign minister Bimala Rai Paudyal on the sidelines, where they discussed matters of mutual interest.
State minister for foreign affairs of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar called on the Bangladesh foreign minister, Abdul Momen. He reiterated to the state minister that Pakistan should formally apologise for the atrocities perpetrated against unarmed Banglaees in 1971.
India’s state minister for foreign affairs, V. Muraleedharan, also met Abdul Momen. They discussed about the upcoming bilateral visits and the issues of mutual interest and emphasised trade and commerce for the benefit of the people of the two countries.
All the ministers from South Asian countries appreciated the incumbent Bangladesh government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for continued economic advancement of the country, the media release added.
Later, on Saturday evening, foreign minister Momen attended a reception hosted by the Sri Lanka president in honour of visiting foreign ministers and dignitaries from other South Asian countries -- India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan -- and Secretary General of Commonwealth as well as state minister for foreign affairs of Japan.
The foreign minister is scheduled to return Dhaka Sunday.