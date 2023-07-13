Home Minister meets US delegation: They want fair elections, not encouraging any party

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, the recent US delegation visit to Bangladesh emphasised on holding a free, fair, and violence-free election. The delegation, led by US Undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, held a meeting with the Home Minister at the Secretariat. The Home Minister spoke to reporters about the meeting. However the US delegation did not speak to the media.

During the meeting, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu and US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas were also present.

The US delegation stressed the importance of ensuring a transparent and peaceful electoral process in Bangladesh. The home minister highlighted that law enforcement agencies operate under the authority of the election commission as defined by the constitution, and the Chief Election Commissioner would carry out his duties accordingly.