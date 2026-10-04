Akhtaruzzaman warned people to beware of Jamaat, later joined the party himself

About six months before the 12th parliamentary election held on 7 January 2024, Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman met then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been ousted from power.

At the time, he had been expelled from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the fifth time. He nevertheless contested the election as an independent candidate from the Kishoreganj-2 constituency.

During his campaign, Akhtaruzzaman said, “Even if I sleep at home, I will win. That is the political reality.” He ultimately lost his deposit in the election. The election, widely described as a “dummy” election, was boycotted by the BNP and other opposition parties at the time.

Before the 2024 election, in an interview with local journalists in Kishoreganj, Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman described Jamaat-e-Islami as a “party that cuts tendons” and warned party activists to be cautious about the organisation.

At various times, he has also described Jamaat as “Razakars” and “war criminals” over its controversial role in 1971. Yet, before the 13th parliamentary election, he joined Jamaat on 13 December. He did not contest the election.