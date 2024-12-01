Caretaker govt: Hearing of 4 review petitions on 19 January

The Appellate Division has set 19 January as the date to hear four petitions filed by BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, five prominent citizens, and one individual, seeking a review of the verdict that abolished the caretaker government system.

A six-member full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, set the hearing date on Sunday.

Earlier, on 10 May, 2011, a seven-judge full bench of the Appellate Division declared the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which established the caretaker government system, null and void based on a majority opinion. The verdict followed an appeal against the High Court's ruling.

In October, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir filed an application seeking a review of the Appellate Division's verdict.