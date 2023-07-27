Action if anyone creates public nuisance, disturbance: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has warned the law enforcement agencies will take action if anyone attempts to cause public sufferings and disrupt the peaceful environment.
He came up with the warning while speaking at a press briefing at the secretariat on Thursday. The briefing was called to mark the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.
Asked if there is any security concern regarding the counter programmes called by Awami League and BNP in Dhaka on Friday, the minister said there is no hindrance from the government if the politicians and political parties hold their programmes in adherence to the law, and do not create public sufferings.
He called upon the parties not to engage in any subversive activities and create public sufferings.
However, the law enforcement agencies will discharge their duties if anyone engages in subversive activities, causes public suffering, damages public property, or disrupts peace and order, he said.
The minister further said the BNP had initially sought permission to hold a rally on Thursday, but the authorities under no circumstance will allow a rally on the street. The party is now set to hold the rally on Friday. The law enforcers will take action if anyone creates public sufferings.
“Our message is – the security forces are on standby to discharge their duties if anyone creates disturbance,” he added.