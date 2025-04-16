1,378 looted arms yet to be recovered

After the core committee meeting, Special Assistant to Chief Adviser for Home Affairs Khoda Box Chowdhury told the journalists that it is not that Meghna Alam is the first individual to face this law. An allegation was brought against her, and the matter went to the court. So it would not be proper to talk about a matter that is under trial.

At the beginning of the briefing, a newsperson asked the home adviser why it became necessary to arrest Meghna Alam under the Special Powers Act.

In reply, Khoda Box Chowdhury, “Hearing your question it seems the government has done an illegal act. It is not that this law is not being used. They went to the court; the court asked us and we will respond to the court.”

Drawing attention of Khoda Box Chowdhury, another newsperson mentioned the law adviser remarked that the process of arrest of Meghna Alam was not proper.

In reply, he said, “We do not know in what context the law adviser said that. He did not want to know about it from us either. Now, the matter has gone to court.”

‘I didn’t say govt want to stay in power for 5 years’

Another journalist asked Home Adviser Jahangir Alam, you told an event in Sunamganj on 10 April that people want to see this government in five years. In what context did you say this?