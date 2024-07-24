At least 103 lives lost in three days of clash

43 were confirmed dead in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Farazy Hospital in Rampura, Better Life Hospital and one in Uttara. The dead toll in other hospitals could not be known immediately.

As of 11:00pm on Friday, 25 bodies were brought to DMCH. This figure was gleaned upon talking with relatives, physicians and from seeing the register books. Of the dead, Rakib Hossain, 22, from Munshiganj, was shot at Aftabnagar area. Md Goni Sheikh, 45, was shot at Shahjadpur area. An unidentified person, shot at Kajla area, was brought to the DMCH. 19-year-old Sohagh, was hit by bullet at Shahjadpur area. He was declared dead at DMCH.

Arif, 18, was bullet-hit on his head at Jatrabari area. He would work at a restaurant at Jatrabari area. Pavel, 25, from Chandpur’s Dokkhin Matlab, was bullet-hit at Paltan area.

Mobarak, 32, was hit at Kadamtali area. His brother Foizul Islam told Prothom Alo that Mobarak used to work at an electronics shop at Nababpur. He is from Kishoreganj’s Karimganj.

Akram Khan Rabbi, 24, was brought to DMCH and later declared dead. He was a student of MBA at Crown University. Dhaka College’s masters student Jihad, 22, was shot at Shonir Akhra area.

Banker Dulal Mahmud, 40, was shot at Azimpur area on Thursday and died at DMCH on Friday morning. An unidentified person, 18, was shot at Bhatara area. Omar Faruque, 23, a third year student of Kabi Nazrul College, was shot at Lokkhibazar area of Old Dhaka.

Among other who either died or brought dead at DMCH are Abdul Wadud, Maruf Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Saiful Islam, Robiul Islam, Ismail, Kamal Mia, Nobin Talukder, Imon, Sohel, Monsur, Sharif and two other unidentified persons.

DMCH authorities said some more bodies were brought there, which were being registered as of filing this report at night.

Rampura Farazy Hospital’s deputy general manager Rubel Hossain told Prothom Alo Friday evening that three bodies were brought to the hospital. One of them is Rasel, while identities of two others could not be known.

“Over 200 injured persons were brought to our hospital after afternoon. We are grappling with this unprecedented number,” he added.

Better Life Hospital’s Dr Momtaz told Prothom ALo that five bodies were brought to the hospital. Of them, four were sent to DMCH while relatives took one body. It can be noted that these four bodies sent to DMCH were not counted separately.

Authorities at two hospitals—Shahid Suhrawardy Hosptial and Mugda Hospital—confirmed receiving at least 14 bodies.

Suhrawardy Medical’s director Shafiur Rahman told Prothom Alo around 8:30pm on Friday that it cannot be told the exact figure of death. But the number is surely over 10.

Other than the aforementioned death toll, a person died at Uttara.

