US interested to support Bangladesh in reform process: Foreign secretary
Reforming the economy in the quickest possible time is among the priorities of the interim government of Bangladesh. The United States is keen to support the interim government in the reform process. A general discussion on the government’s reform plans and possible ways of US assistance in the process was held during the meeting of a high-powered US delegation with the government today.
Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin said this after the meeting at state guest house Padma.
The US delegation was led by Brent Nieman, the assistant secretary of the US treasury department, while the foreign secretary led the Bangladesh delegation.
Foreign secretary Jashim Uddin said the government appraised the US delegation of various steps taken already taken by the interim government. The visiting US delegation wanted to know about the reform plans of the government.
The scope of US assistance in those reforms, increasing bilateral trade and investment, work environment, safeguarding of human rights and Rohingya crisis were among the issues discussed during the meeting, the foreign secretary said.
‘We hope this visit will be a foundation in increasing proper communication with the US. We will advance this discussion in the coming days,’ said the foreign secretary.
In reply to a question on whether the issue of bringing back laundered money was discussed during the meeting, the foreign secretary said, ‘We discussed reforms in the financial sector on a broader scale and held initial discussion on laundered money and other issues. We might use the specialized knowledge the US has on this issue but the discussion is only in the initial stages. It would take some time to take it to a final stage.’
The foreign secretary said the visit of the US delegation vouches for the US interest in working with the interim government as it sent the delegation within two months of formation of this government. Secondly, the US has ensured comprehensive support in all sectors identified for financial reforms. The US has also been appraised of the steps taken on labour law.
The visiting US delegation comprises Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state, who had visited Delhi immediately before coming to Bangladesh. The foreign secretary was asked if the US delegation carries any message from India.
‘We did not have any discussion about it today. India has its high commission in Bangladesh and vice versa. These are the platforms where we can discuss the issues of bilateral interest,’ he replied.