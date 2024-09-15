US interested to support Bangladesh in reform process: Foreign secretary

Reforming the economy in the quickest possible time is among the priorities of the interim government of Bangladesh. The United States is keen to support the interim government in the reform process. A general discussion on the government’s reform plans and possible ways of US assistance in the process was held during the meeting of a high-powered US delegation with the government today.

Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin said this after the meeting at state guest house Padma.

The US delegation was led by Brent Nieman, the assistant secretary of the US treasury department, while the foreign secretary led the Bangladesh delegation.

Foreign secretary Jashim Uddin said the government appraised the US delegation of various steps taken already taken by the interim government. The visiting US delegation wanted to know about the reform plans of the government.