Illegal arms factory busted in Chattogram

Police on Friday came cross an illegal arms factory while conducting a drive in Bangshalpara of Chattogram city, reports UNB.

A woman named Meherun Nesa Mukta was detained from the factory with two locally made weapons and arms-making equipment.

Police sources said Mukta and her husband Nezam Khan would make arms in that factory.

Doublemooring police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Mohsin said, "Tipped off, police carried out a raid in a house in the morning and discovered the arms-making factory and detained Mukta from the spot."

"We are trying to capture Mukta's husband Nezam who fled the scene sensing police presence."

"More information about their activity can be unearthed when Nezam is held. Also, we will be able to find out if anyone else is involved with them. And a case is about to be lodged in connection with the incident."

