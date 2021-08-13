Illegal truck terminal on canal landfill earns Tk 700,000 a month

An illegal truck terminal has been set up on a landfill created by encroaching on a 200-metres of Ramchandrapur canal in Lautola Bazar in Bosila of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur. The truck drivers’ association makes at least Tk 700,000 a month on parking and shop rent there.

The five-kilometre Ramchandrapur canal starts from Buriganga river in Chandrima Model Town. It flows through Bosila and Chand Uddyan of Mohammadpur and reaches Buriganga again in Barowkhali area.

The canal is the lone channel for rain water in Bosila, Dhaka Uddyan and neighbouring areas. Since the river flow has stopped, heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in the area.