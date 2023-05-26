UN recognises Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their sacrifice

Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Muhith on Thursday received ‘Dag Hammarskjold Medal’ from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and signed condolence book for the six fallen peacekeepers of Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.
He conveyed deepest condolences to the families of 103 fallen peacekeepers from 39 countries who made supreme sacrifice in 2022.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres handed over the medal at the UN Headquarters, marking the 75th anniversary of UN Peacekeeping and the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on 25 May.
The Bangladeshi peacekeepers are Md Sharif Hossain, Md Jahangir Alam, and Md Jasim who served with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA); Kafil Majumder who served with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS); Md Manjur Rahman who served with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA); and Police Constable Md Moniruzzaman who served with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).
Bangladesh is the largest contributor of uniformed personnel to the UN Peacekeeping.
The country currently deploys more than 7,200 military and police personnel to the UN peacekeeping operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Mali, South Sudan, and the Western Sahara.