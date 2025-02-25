Don’t disrupt trial process of Pilkhana killings: Army chief

Regarding of the force members who were punished for various reasons in the past, the army chief said, “Several force members claimed they have received various punishments since 2009. Some event claimed they were punished unreasonably. I have formed a board for it and a lieutenant general is the member of the board, and he brought recommendations on 51 force members to me and I have accepted more than half of his recommendations, I also even went further. Navy and Air Force are also continuing their activities. My standpoint is if anyone commits crimes they will not be spared. I am making it clear to you that it is a disciplined force and let them stay like a discipline force.”

General Waker-Uz-Zaman said, “Today, all origanisations have collapsed during this crisis moment of the country. Only the army, the navy and the air force sustain. Why? Because of discipline! Yet, I have ordered my officers that if there is even a slightest of suspicion regarding one's involvement who has already been convicted, then it will go in their favour. This is my clear order."

"So, I have received various proposals. I even added my views to several proposals. Likewise officers will come gradually and I will look into their issues. If we see we have something to do for them we will surely do so. We will remain firm on ethics, Inshallah.”

Referring to the audience, the army chief said, “Please, do not mind. Today, I want to speak frankly. You all might not like it, but believe me, if you accept it you be beneficial. There will be no harm… I have no other desire. My only desire is to leave keeping the country and the nation in a better place. I had enough for the last seven-eight months, I had enough. I want we will return to barracks keeping the country and the nation in a better place.”