Don’t disrupt trial process of Pilkhana killings: Army chief
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Tuesday urged all not to disrupt the judicial process of the Pilkhana massacre.
“Do not disrupt the judicial procedures; it is necessary that we clearly keep it in mind that those who have been sentenced are bound to face it,” he said.
The army chief made the statement while addressing a commemoration ceremony at Helmet Hall of the RAOWA Club in Dhaka on Tuesday. He paid tribute to the 57 army officers killed in the 2009 carnage, along with several of their family members.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman said, “Today is a painful day. On 25 February, 2009, we lost 57 brave army officers and some of their family members. I was looking at these pictures while travelling here. You have watched these in pictures, but I have witnessed all these in person. I am a witness of all this brutality.”
He clarified that no army personnel were involved in the killings. “Always, we have to keep in mind that no army personnel carried out this brutality. It was entirely carried out by the then BDR members. Full stop. There are no ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ here.”
The army chief warned that questioning the established trial process, which has been ongoing for 16-17 years, could undermine justice. “If you drag in ifs and buts, the trial process that continues for 16 years and the convicted who have been in jail for 17 years will be disrupted. We have to keep it in mind very clearly. Do not spoil the trial. Those who have been sentenced are bound to face it.”
Regarding suspected external involvement, General Waker-Uz-Zaman noted that the authorities have formed a commission to find out if any political leadership or foreign forces were involved in the carnage. “The commission chairman is present here. He will find out and inform you.”
He also warned against misinterpretations and attempts to deviate the narrative. “The bottom line is that our fallen soldiers lost their lives in the firing of the BDR men. Some of us have different views and are trying to channel it towards a different direction. It will not be beneficial for us.”
General Waker-Uz-Zaman said, “Today I will give you some advice, if you accept those you will benefit from it. I am assuring you of that. We must not create division among ourselves. We must remain united. If there is any problem, difference of opinions and grievance, we will resolve it through discussion. There will be no benefit by lingering it. There will be no benefit other than causing harm to you. I am assuring you this.”
Regarding of the force members who were punished for various reasons in the past, the army chief said, “Several force members claimed they have received various punishments since 2009. Some event claimed they were punished unreasonably. I have formed a board for it and a lieutenant general is the member of the board, and he brought recommendations on 51 force members to me and I have accepted more than half of his recommendations, I also even went further. Navy and Air Force are also continuing their activities. My standpoint is if anyone commits crimes they will not be spared. I am making it clear to you that it is a disciplined force and let them stay like a discipline force.”
General Waker-Uz-Zaman said, “Today, all origanisations have collapsed during this crisis moment of the country. Only the army, the navy and the air force sustain. Why? Because of discipline! Yet, I have ordered my officers that if there is even a slightest of suspicion regarding one's involvement who has already been convicted, then it will go in their favour. This is my clear order."
"So, I have received various proposals. I even added my views to several proposals. Likewise officers will come gradually and I will look into their issues. If we see we have something to do for them we will surely do so. We will remain firm on ethics, Inshallah.”
Referring to the audience, the army chief said, “Please, do not mind. Today, I want to speak frankly. You all might not like it, but believe me, if you accept it you be beneficial. There will be no harm… I have no other desire. My only desire is to leave keeping the country and the nation in a better place. I had enough for the last seven-eight months, I had enough. I want we will return to barracks keeping the country and the nation in a better place.”