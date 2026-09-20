Case filed over Apratim’s killing, body taken home for final farewell
A case has been filed at Sadar South Model Police Station in Cumilla over the killing of Ishayat Shahriar Apratim, 13, son of Nahida Begum, an associate professor in the Department of Bangla at Comilla University.
Apratim’s father, KM Firoz Shahriar, filed the case at around 12:30 am on Saturday. Police said they had detained three people in connection with the incident.
Rakibul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar South Model Thana, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning. He said the case listed the accused as unidentified.
Final farewell outside his home
At around 9:00 am today, Sunday relatives and friends gathered in front of the vehicle carrying Apratim’s body at Noorjahan Villa in the Gandhamati area of Kotbari. His mother, Nahida Begum, was mourning on the third floor of the flat.
At around 9:45 am, the vehicle carrying the body left the house for the central field of Comilla University. Apratim’s first janaza was held at the university’s central field at around 10:00 am.
The vehicle then left for Gandhamati. After the second janaza at the Gandhamati Eidgah field, Apratim will be buried at a local cemetery.
Jamaat Ameer expresses condolences by phone
At around 9:15 am today, Sunday local leaders led by Kazi Din Mohammad, Ameer of Cumilla city Jamaat-e-Islami, visited Noorjahan Villa and enquired about Apratim’s family.
During the visit, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman spoke to Apratim’s father, KM Firoz Shahriar, over the mobile phone of the Ameer of Cumilla city Jamaat. Shafiqur Rahman expressed his condolences to the family.
Apratim left home around noon on Friday after taking his mother’s iPhone, saying he would take photographs with his friends.
Police recovered his body about 22 hours after he went missing from a forested area of Lalmai Hill in Sananda village, beside Comilla University. Police also recovered the iPhone that Apratim had taken from a teenager.