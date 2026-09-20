Case filed over Apratim’s killing, body taken home for final farewell

A case has been filed at Sadar South Model Police Station in Cumilla over the killing of Ishayat Shahriar Apratim, 13, son of Nahida Begum, an associate professor in the Department of Bangla at Comilla University.

Apratim’s father, KM Firoz Shahriar, filed the case at around 12:30 am on Saturday. Police said they had detained three people in connection with the incident.

Rakibul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar South Model Thana, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning. He said the case listed the accused as unidentified.