Dwip tactfully avoids questions, police seek fresh remand

In the murder case of former Bangladesh Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Sauri, the police want to take Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, referred to as a ''younger brother-like friend'', into remand for questioning for the second time.

A seven-day remand request has been made for this purpose.

In the application for the second remand of Dwip, the investigation officer of the case stated that during the first round of remand questioning, the accused provided some important information about the incident.

These pieces of information are being verified. The accused is of a very cunning nature, and hence he tactfully avoids answering multiple questions during interrogation and maintains silence. To question him intensively, it is necessary to take him back into remand.