Tahsif murder
Dwip tactfully avoids questions, police seek fresh remand
In the murder case of former Bangladesh Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Sauri, the police want to take Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, referred to as a ''younger brother-like friend'', into remand for questioning for the second time.
A seven-day remand request has been made for this purpose.
In the application for the second remand of Dwip, the investigation officer of the case stated that during the first round of remand questioning, the accused provided some important information about the incident.
These pieces of information are being verified. The accused is of a very cunning nature, and hence he tactfully avoids answering multiple questions during interrogation and maintains silence. To question him intensively, it is necessary to take him back into remand.
The investigation officer of the case, Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Naval Police’s Tongi Outpost, applied for this remand in the Dhaka court today, Tuesday.
Public prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.
Shamsuddoha Sumon mentioned that the hearing on this remand application is supposed to occur today, Tuesday in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasan Shahadat.
Following his arrest in the case, Dwip was taken into custody for a four-day remand last Saturday for questioning. Today, the Naval Police again applied for his remand for further questioning. In the same case, a young woman, who has also been arrested, is under a four-day remand. Her remand was granted last Sunday.
On the evening of 27 October, Tahsif went missing after leaving home following Dwip's call. The next afternoon, his body was recovered by the Naval Police from the area of Rajabari Ghat on the Turag River.
In connection with Tahsif's death, his father KM Enayetul Karim filed a murder case last Friday night at the Uttar Khan Police Station in the capital, naming unidentified individuals as the accused.