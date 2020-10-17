'Important to determine geopolitical strategy'

President of the think-tank Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies (BIPSS), Maj Gen (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman, speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, said, “We need to be cautious in avoiding the area of competition being created in this region by the big powers. We are seeing shadows of a new Cold War. This does not bode well for any small country. It would be better for us not to join any particular strategy or initiative.”

He felt that in national interests, Bangladesh needs to remain in BRI. It needs cooperation from IPS too. Bangladesh has only received necessary funding from BRI so far for infrastructural development. Again, the basic principle of IPS is congruent with Bangladesh's ideology. Bangladesh, in its own interests, needs free trade and movement. At the same time, Bangladesh must also observe whether IPS is being used to block anyone. If that is so, then the matter will require rethinking. It would not be correct for Bangladesh to join any new sphere of power.

Balance and priority

Several senior government officials have told this correspondent that Japan says Bangladesh had attached itself to Japan’s Big B from 2018 through the Matarbari power project. But there is no mention of Matarbari in the Big B-based master plan documents and so this claim of Japan has surprised Bangladesh.

Again, from 2019 the US has been saying that it has investments in Japan’s Matarbari project. After all these claims, the Bangladesh officials have decided that from now on, everything must be made clear in writing before joining any initiative.